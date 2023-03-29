X

Butler Twp. man pleads guilty in federal drugs, weapon case

A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and gun crimes that carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years to life in prison.

Timothy Shane Jefferson of Butler Twp. pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Dayton to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. He also admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Jefferson reportedly obtained bulk amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and meth for resale around the Dayton area from at least May through December 2021, court documents state.

As part of his conviction, Jefferson will forfeit three firearms, ammunition, a Chevrolet El Camino and more than $55,000 cash.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

