UPDATE: Xenia brothers move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale
Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect signs extradition papers, will come back to Ohio

Stephen Marlow, 39 was named as a person of interest in a shooting that killed four people in Butler Township. | Photo courtesy of Butler Twp. Police Department

23 minutes ago

A man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. last week signed extradition papers Thursday in Kansas and will be brought back to Ohio to face murder charges.

Stephen Marlow appeared Thursday morning in Douglas County District Court, where he signed paperwork and waived extradition. He is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15 on Aug. 5. He faces aggravated murder, burglary and having weapons while under disability in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Officials said that Marlow could face additional charges as their investigation unfolds.

Marlow’s court-appointed attorney in Kansas told the court Wednesday during a hearing that his client planned to sign the extradition papers and set up the Thursday hearing so that the man could appear in a courtroom to do so.

Exactly how Marlow will return to Ohio is unclear. Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter declined to speak about the court proceedings during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We are still waiting for the filings and hearings to take place regarding extradition so we are not going to comment on it at this time,” Porter said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said this week they are still working out the details with the U.S. Marshals.

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

