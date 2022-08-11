Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect signs extradition papers, will come back to Ohio

Stephen Marlow appeared Thursday morning in Douglas County District Court, where he signed paperwork and waived extradition. He is accused of killing Clyde W. Knox, 82, his wife, Eva “Sally” Knox, 78, Sarah J. Anderson, 41, and her daughter, Kayla E. Anderson, 15 on Aug. 5. He faces aggravated murder, burglary and having weapons while under disability in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Officials said that Marlow could face additional charges as their investigation unfolds.