Can you help Dayton police ID driver who fatally struck man in crosswalk?

Dayton police and medics responded around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 25 to the intersection of North Keowee and East Third streets after Drozd was struck by a black Saturn SUV headed north on North Keowee Street.

Police determined that Drozd had the “walk” signal when he began crossing but it changed to “do not walk” when he was halfway, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Drozd was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver and vehicle involved fled without identifying themselves.

Camera footage shows a witness driving a green older model Jeep Wrangler speaking to the suspect for an extended period of time. Police are asking this witness, and any other witnesses who could identify the suspect to call detective Chris Metzler at 937-333-1359.