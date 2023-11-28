Can you help Kettering police ID suspect in kidnapping attempt?

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who reportedly tried to grab a young girl Sunday morning.

The possible kidnapping attempt happened around 11 a.m. in the area of East Bataan and Farmside drives.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 40s, last seen wearing a white hat, black surgical-style mask, black sweatshirt and white pants with a black stripe.

He was driving a a black work van with dents, last seen in the area of Farmside and Rainbow drives.

Those who live in the area with video cameras are asked to check footage for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kettering police detective Robert Ward at 937-296-2598.