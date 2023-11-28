Can you help Kettering police ID suspect in kidnapping attempt?

Crime & Law
By
4 minutes ago
X

Kettering police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who reportedly tried to grab a young girl Sunday morning.

The possible kidnapping attempt happened around 11 a.m. in the area of East Bataan and Farmside drives.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 40s, last seen wearing a white hat, black surgical-style mask, black sweatshirt and white pants with a black stripe.

He was driving a a black work van with dents, last seen in the area of Farmside and Rainbow drives.

Those who live in the area with video cameras are asked to check footage for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kettering police detective Robert Ward at 937-296-2598.

In Other News
1
Dayton man gets probation in house party shooting
2
Former Miami County elections official pleads guilty in invoice forgery
3
15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d
4
Woman accused of shooting vehicle on I-75 in Dayton
5
Dayton man accused of house party shooting sentenced to probation

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top