Boys basketball: Chaminade Julienne rolls to district title
Man sentenced to at least 8 years for stealing vehicle with boy inside

11 minutes ago

A judge sentenced a man to a minimum of eight years in prison after he was found guilty of stealing a DoorDash driver’s vehicle with their son inside.

Jason Wolfe, 42, was convicted on kidnapping, grand theft (motor vehicle) and petty theft charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last month.

On Monday, Judge Mary E. Montgomery sentenced him to eight to 12 yeas in prison. He was also ordered to register with the Violent Offender Registry.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Wolfe filed a notice of appeal in common pleas court in February.

We have reached out to Wolfe’s co-counsel and will update this story once we receive a response.

On Nov. 15, 2021, a DoorDash driver parked her 2021 Hyundai Kona on Watervliet Avenue with her son inside. Wolfe reportedly stole the SUV and let the boy out about 15 minutes later. The child, who was 11 years old at the time, was found safe.

Xenia police arrested Wolfe the next day. He had the SUV’s keys with him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

