Man sentenced to at least 8 years for stealing vehicle with boy inside

We have reached out to Wolfe’s co-counsel and will update this story once we receive a response.

On Nov. 15, 2021, a DoorDash driver parked her 2021 Hyundai Kona on Watervliet Avenue with her son inside. Wolfe reportedly stole the SUV and let the boy out about 15 minutes later. The child, who was 11 years old at the time, was found safe.

Xenia police arrested Wolfe the next day. He had the SUV’s keys with him, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.