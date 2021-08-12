dayton-daily-news logo
Can you ID Dayton Walgreens robber?

Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify a man with a gun who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy Aug. 9, 2021.
Dayton police are asking for the public's help to identify a man with a gun who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy Aug. 9, 2021.

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
A gunman passed a note demanding pills Saturday night when he robbed a Walgreens in Dayton.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the robber who entered the store at 7:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Salem Avenue.

The suspect has a slim build and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches and is believed to be between 16 and 24 and was last seen wearing a cream-colored bubble jacket.

He left Walgreens in a silver or gray vehicle, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP.

