Can you ID Dayton Walgreens robber?

A gunman passed a note demanding pills Saturday night when he robbed a Walgreens in Dayton.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the robber who entered the store at 7:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Salem Avenue.
The suspect has a slim build and stands about 5 feet, 10 inches and is believed to be between 16 and 24 and was last seen wearing a cream-colored bubble jacket.
He left Walgreens in a silver or gray vehicle, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP.
