Can you ID Kettering theft suspects?

Credit: Joe Ferrell

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two theft suspects who stole a wallet, then used the victim’s credit card at various stores.

Kettering police on Tuesday posted a photo of the suspects, a man and a woman wearing masks and hats, on social media.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Kettering police at 937-296-2555 and ask for officer Eric Rustad.

