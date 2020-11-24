Can you ID Kettering theft suspects?

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two theft suspects who stole a wallet, then used the victim’s credit card at various stores.
Kettering police on Tuesday posted a photo of the suspects, a man and a woman wearing masks and hats, on social media.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Kettering police at 937-296-2555 and ask for officer Eric Rustad.
