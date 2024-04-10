Can you ID man who broke into house, tried to sexually assault woman in Xenia?

A Mississippi Drive resident reported a recording at 1:27 a.m. of a man walking around the property. Responding officers did not find the suspect.

Explore Quitclaim deed fraud pervasive in region with few consequences

A next-door neighbor later reported a knock at her door around 1:30 a.m. but that she was afraid and did not answer the door. After waiting a half hour she looked outside but did not see anyone and laid down on the couch, the report stated.

The resident woke back up around 4:25 a.m. and saw a hall light on that wasn’t before. She turned around and saw a “tall skinny man” standing inside the house a few feet away.

The man said he was going to rape her, when she began screaming and begged him not to. He took off her clothes, knocked her to the floor and removed his clothing and straddled her before he suddenly got up and said, “you won’t call the cops,” according to the report.

The property owner with surveillance video called police after noon to report additional footage at 4:07 a.m. of the same suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has home surveillance video of him can contact Xenia police detective Chris Reed at 937-376-7209 or creed@cityofxenia.org.