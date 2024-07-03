BreakingNews
Can you ID man who robbed Huntington National Bank in Oakwood?

A middle-aged man wearing a surgical mask robbed the Huntington National Bank on Tuesday morning in Oakwood.

The robbery happened around 9:35 a.m. at the bank, 2401 Far Hills Ave., according to the Oakwood Public Safety Department.

“The subject approached the teller, presented a note stating this was a robbery and demanded money,” the department stated.

The teller complied and the man — who stands about 6 feet, 2 inches and was dressed in dark clothing and an orange baseball cap — fled with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at 937-298-2122.

