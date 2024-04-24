Can you ID men who beat, rob Dayton street musician?

A street performer said he was struck and knocked to the ground by three suspects, who then fled with his tip bucket and musical instruments.

Bystanders found some of the stolen items nearby and returned them to the owner, police said.

A video released by the Dayton Police Department shows the three suspects walking by. Detectives are seeking information about the pair on either side of the man wearing red pants in the middle, who was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call 937-333-1232 and ask to speak with a detective. To remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).