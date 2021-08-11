Can you ID men who robbed, shot at homeless person in Middletown?

Middletown police on Tuesday released images of two men they said robbed and shot at a homeless person during the early morning hours of Aug. 2 on Clinton Street.
Anyone who knows who the men are or who has information is urged to call Middletown police detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or call police dispatch at 513-425-7700, option 0.
