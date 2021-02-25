Capitol riot: Champaign County woman’s attorneys fight for her release

“Congress intended for the presumption ... to be limited to an even small subset of defendants than those charged with the most serious crimes,” the defense said. “That is, the presumption was meant to apply to defendants charged with only the most serious of the most serious crimes -- crimes that are categorically ‘so strongly suggestive of a person’s willingness or inclination to resort to criminal violence as to warrant the inference that the person would be a danger to society even if released on the most restrictive conditions.’”

Prosecutors have argued in court filings that Watkins should not be allowed bond.

“This court should thus order the defendant remain held pending trial for her brazen and unapologetic participation in offenses that are among the more threatening to our way of life,” they said.

Watkins is due in court Friday, where U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta is expected to make his ruling on whether she will be released pending trial.