Caregiver sentenced to 3 years for death of developmentally disabled man

Erion De’Shawn Williams of Dayton pleaded guilty Feb. 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 65-year-old Jerrold Duskey. As part of a plea agreement, Williams faced between two and four years in prison, court records showed.

Williams was supposed to be sentenced March 10, but was delayed a week at the request of defense attorney Anthony Ciscero due to the funeral of the lawyer’s mother, according to a motion filed in court.