Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Person robbed at gunpoint at Jefferson Twp. apartment complex

Police siren

caption arrowCaption
Police siren

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

A person was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Jefferson Twp. with the suspect taking off with the person’s cell phone and vehicle.

The incident was reported around 1:49 p.m. Sunday at Olive Hill Apartments in the 100 block of Pawtucket Street.

ExploreDayton pedestrian crashes make up large part of fatal crashes: ‘We are in a day in age of distracted driving’

When deputies arrived, they learned a male wearing a black hoodie showed a handgun before taking the victim’s phone and vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:39 p.m., deputies were called again after the vehicle was found at the apartments. There were no suspects around when the vehicle was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the robbery.

In Other News
1
Top scams going after young and old victims
2
Dayton pedestrian crashes make up large part of fatal crashes: ‘We are...
3
WATCH: Cameras capture RTA bus shooting
4
Huber Heights man accused of attempting to shoot, rob other man over...
5
2 teens charged after 3 shot on RTA bus at downtown hub

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top