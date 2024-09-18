Cellphone found with ‘lots of child sexual assault material;’ Dayton man indicted

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of owning a cellphone found that contained “lots of child sexual assault material.”

Stone Gibson, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 3 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.

Gibson is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In Other News
1
Troy man accused of stabbing person in the back indicted
2
County funds investment scheme alleged in charges against Montgomery...
3
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone call scams
4
Mother in viral child abuse video to spend 55 more days in jail
5
Wayne HS student caught with gun, taken into custody

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.