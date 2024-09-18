Cellphone found with ‘lots of child sexual assault material;’ Dayton man indicted

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of owning a cellphone found that contained “lots of child sexual assault material.”
Stone Gibson, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 3 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.
Gibson is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
