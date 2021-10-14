Centerville man to change plea in deadly 2019 wrong-way OVI crash on I-675

Myer’s blood-alcohol level tested at 0.23 following the crash, according to the report, which is nearly three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Patrick was in her third year studying art history and religion at Wright State University. She graduated in 2013 from Vandalia-Butler High School, where she was a member of choir and the debate team, according to her obituary.

Patrick worked at T-Mobile and was an ordained minister; she enjoyed dancing, hiking, Pokemon Go, yoga, kayaking, biking, drawing and writing, according to her obituary.

Caption Paige Elizabeth Patrick was killed in the June 21, 2019 wrong-way crash on I-675 North in Beavercreek. CONTRIBUTED

Myer, a civilian employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, was indicted Sept. 20, 2019, for aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He had five previous traffic citations from October 2008 to July 2016. The traffic cases include two incidents of speeding, one failure to yield the right of way, one failure to maintain assured clear distance and one failure to give full time and attention to operating the vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

In addition, Fairborn Municipal Court records show Myer was cited for speeding by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2005, going 83 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Myer is not in custody and has remained free on $50,000 bond, court records show.