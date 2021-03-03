Middletown chief: Ohio River still too high to search for 6-year-old James Hutchinson

Birk said the water level of the river will be checked daily to determine whether it’s safe to search for James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School.

James’ mother Brittany Gosney, 29, of the 500 block of Crawford Street, is charged with murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.