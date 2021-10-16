Child struck by stray bullet in Greene County road rage shooting

A child was shot by a stray bullet Thursday evening during a road rage shooting on Col. Glenn Highway near Interstate 675.
Multiple shots were fired around 6 p.m. during the incident that involved a gray Nissan Rogue and black Dodge Charger or Avenger, according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The Nissan was last seen entering the on ramp to I-675 South and the Dodge, which as tinted windows and may have been struck by gunfire, was last seen heading east on Col. Glenn Highway.
The child injured by gunfire was a passenger of a vehicle that was not involved, the release stated.
Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 937-562-4819 or Greene Central Dispatch at 937-376-5034.
In Other News
1
Child rape suspect indicted, accused of using online game to meet...
2
Riverside man indicted in child rape case uploaded videos to internet...
3
Montgomery County fatal crashes involving impaired drivers increasing
4
Dayton man shot by homeowner in Perry Twp. home invasion is charged
5
Timeline: How the Clifford Owensby incident with Dayton police...
About the Author