Cincinnati-area man accused of causing Xenia crash that killed teen, seriously injured himself

Hernandez was charged connected to a crash that killed 18-year-old Ashton Evans of Xenia early on Oct. 29, 2025.

At 2:24 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Bellbrook Avenue near Arrowhead Trail in Xenia.

On investigation, OSHP said that Hernandez was driving a Ford Mustang southwest on Bellbrook Avenue when it went off the right side of the road and hit the curb, a mailbox, a tree and two parked vehicles. The crash flung out debris that hit a third parked vehicle and a house.

All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Both Evans and Hernandez were ejected from the Mustang during the crash, according to an OSHP crash report.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, where Evans later died.

At the time of writing, Hernandez is in the Greene County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court May 1.