Cincinnati-area man accused of causing Xenia crash that killed teen, seriously injured himself

A Cincinnati-area man is facing charges for a fatal crash in Xenia that also seriously injured him.

Adrian Jesus Hernandez, 22, of Forest Park, was indicted Feb. 6 in Greene County Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and one misdemeanor count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under a suspended license or violating a license restriction, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Adrian Hernandez

Credit: Greene County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Greene County Jail

Hernandez was charged connected to a crash that killed 18-year-old Ashton Evans of Xenia early on Oct. 29, 2025.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: 18-year-old killed, driver seriously injured in Xenia crash

At 2:24 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Bellbrook Avenue near Arrowhead Trail in Xenia.

On investigation, OSHP said that Hernandez was driving a Ford Mustang southwest on Bellbrook Avenue when it went off the right side of the road and hit the curb, a mailbox, a tree and two parked vehicles. The crash flung out debris that hit a third parked vehicle and a house.

All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Both Evans and Hernandez were ejected from the Mustang during the crash, according to an OSHP crash report.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, where Evans later died.

At the time of writing, Hernandez is in the Greene County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court May 1.

