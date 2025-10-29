Breaking: Last chance to eat at Indigo, a food vendor inside The Silos that is closing

18-year-old killed, driver seriously injured in Xenia crash

ajc.com

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a car went off the road and crashed into multiple things, including two vehicles, in Xenia.

An ambulance transported Ashton Evans, 18, of Xenia, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Medics also took the driver, a 23-year-old Cincinnati man, to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 2:24 a.m. Tuesday troopers responded to a crash on Bellbrook Avenue near Arrowhead Trail in Xenia.

A Ford Mustang was going southwest on Bellbrook Avenue when the car went off the right side of the road and hit the curb, a mailbox, a tree and two parked vehicles, according to OSHP.

Debris from the Mustang also hit a third parked vehicle and a home.

All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

The Xenia Police Division, Xenia Twp. Fire Department and EMS and City of Xenia Transportation Department assisted troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Xenia post.

In Other News
1
ICP to renew, rebrand Miami Twp. LexisNexis campus
2
High school sports: Troy girls, boys soccer teams both claim MVL titles
3
Mall at Fairfield Commons sold to Syracuse company
4
GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Yellow Springs, Springfield...
5
BBQ restaurant with area locations offers $5 menu amid government...

About the Author