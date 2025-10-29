18-year-old killed, driver seriously injured in Xenia crash

Medics also took the driver, a 23-year-old Cincinnati man, to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 2:24 a.m. Tuesday troopers responded to a crash on Bellbrook Avenue near Arrowhead Trail in Xenia.

A Ford Mustang was going southwest on Bellbrook Avenue when the car went off the right side of the road and hit the curb, a mailbox, a tree and two parked vehicles, according to OSHP.

Debris from the Mustang also hit a third parked vehicle and a home.

All the parked vehicles were unoccupied.

The Xenia Police Division, Xenia Twp. Fire Department and EMS and City of Xenia Transportation Department assisted troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Xenia post.