Clark County man sentenced to more than 15 years for federal drug, gun crimes

Luis Garza pleaded guilty in January 2021 in U.S. District Court in Dayton, according to a release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Garza was stopped for speeding in October 2019 by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies in Indiana when a K-9 alerted to marijuana in his car. At the time, Garza was on parole in Ohio for aggravated robbery. Deputies also found more than 800 grams of meth between the rear seats that were in vacuum sealed packages, according to court documents.