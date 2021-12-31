Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Clark County pursuit ends after car crashes into creek in Miami County

A pursuit that started in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off Scarff Road near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County. One suspect was taken into custody and the second ran from the scene. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
A pursuit that started in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off Scarff Road near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County. One suspect was taken into custody and the second ran from the scene. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A pursuit that started on New Year’s Eve in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off a bridge near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County.

The crash happened sometime before 6 p.m. after the car went off Scarff Road.

One suspect was taken into custody by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and was placed in back of a cruiser at the scene.

A second suspect ran away after the crash and remains at large, deputies said.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

We are working to learn about what initiated the pursuit and what charges the suspect may face.

caption arrowCaption
A pursuit that started in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off Scarff Road near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County. One suspect was taken into custody and the second ran from the scene. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

A pursuit that started in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off Scarff Road near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County. One suspect was taken into custody and the second ran from the scene. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
A pursuit that started in Donnelsville in Clark County ended after the car went off Scarff Road near New Carlisle and into a creek in Miami County. One suspect was taken into custody and the second ran from the scene. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

In Other News
1
Police investigation underway on Southshore Drive in Dayton
2
Man indicted for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber Heights...
3
Riverside man charged with rape indicted again on 63 more child porn...
4
Harrison Twp. man accused of raping 2-year-old girl on Christmas Eve
5
Riverside man who set mother on fire on Mother’s Day sentenced to...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top