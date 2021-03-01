Clayton man accused of uploading child porn to social media site

Paul Leibold, 53, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and six counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Through the cooperation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Clayton Police Department, and my office, we were able to identify and locate this pornographer and pedophile,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck said in a release. “Those persons who share child pornography on the internet need to understand that we will identify them, find them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. They face not only prison time, but must also register as a sex offender.”