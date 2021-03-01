Clayton man accused of uploading child porn to social media site

A Clayton man was indicted Monday in a case that accuses him of possessing child pornography and uploading to social media.
Paul Leibold, 53, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and six counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“Through the cooperation of the Department of Homeland Security, the Clayton Police Department, and my office, we were able to identify and locate this pornographer and pedophile,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck said in a release. “Those persons who share child pornography on the internet need to understand that we will identify them, find them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. They face not only prison time, but must also register as a sex offender.”
The prosecutor’s office said the Clayton Police Department was notified by Homeland Security that child pornography was uploaded to Kik, a social media platform.
Investigators found that the IP address belonged to Leibold, according to the release, and a search warrant was issued and his cellphone was examined by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s chief investigator.
“The examination revealed a number of pornographic images depicting children,” the prosecutor’s office said.
A warrant for Leibold’s arrest has been issued, and he is due in court on March 16 for an arrangement.