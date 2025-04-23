Columbus-area man gets probation for choking ex-girlfriend, says he didn’t shoot in her house

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

If he violates the terms of his probation, he would alternatively be sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Dayton police were called to a reported burglary in progress around 5:45 a.m. Nov. 17, 2024 in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police met with a woman who said that Grooms choked her three days earlier.

She said, “Grooms became angry with her and forced her onto the bed by her throat. He then squeezed her neck to the point that she could not breathe and also left bruising on her neck,” according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 17, Grooms allegedly returned and tried to force his way into her home. Court documents said he fired eight shots from a handgun into the bathroom window before fleeing.

He was indicted on felony charges of felonious assault, strangulation, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

However, in a document filed March 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Grooms claimed that he was not the person who shot into the house, saying that he was at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Harvard Boulevard in Dayton at the time of the shooting.

On March 28, as part of a plea agreement all but the domestic violence charge were dismissed, with the condition that Grooms have no contact with the victim.