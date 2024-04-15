Columbus man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old Huber Heights girl

A Columbus man indicted Monday is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old Huber Heights girl.
Seth M. Warrens, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned April 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, one count of importuning involving a child younger than 13 and a misdemeanor count of public indecency.
The Huber Heights Police Division opened and investigation after a girl said that a man identified as Warrens had abused her between December 2021 and July 2022, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
