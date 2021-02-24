X

Columbus man latest charged in Capitol riot

Taken from a statement of facts filed in a federal court case, authorities accuse Derek Jancart with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
By Parker Perry

An Ohio man was charged in connection to the Washington D.C. Capitol riot.

Derek Jancart is facing charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the court documents.

Columbus media has reported that Jancart is from the Columbus area.

In a statement of facts filed with the case, a special agent with the FBI says a concerned citizen who is a former co-worker of Jancart provided a tip that Jancart posted images on Facebook from inside the Capitol during the riot.

Taken from a statement of facts filed in a court case, Derek Jancart is accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
“... specifically, a photograph from outside the Office of the Speaker conference room,” the statement of facts says.

The statement of facts also says a family member of Jancart also provided a tip to the FBI that he was inside the U.S. Capitol and texted with Jancart.

“Your affiant has reviewed the text message exchange between (the family member) and Derek Jancart, and saw that Derek Jancart confirmed his presence inside of the Capitol,” the statement of facts says.

A next court date was not listed on the case’s docket.

