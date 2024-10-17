Columbus man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 12-year-old Huber Heights girl

As part of his plea agreement, he will receive a prison sentence between one and four years. Also, two additional counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 were dismissed.

The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after a girl said that a man identified as Warrens had sexually abused her between December 2021 and July 2022, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

When Warrens is sentenced Nov. 6 he also will be designated a Tier II sex offender. Once he is released, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.