Columbus man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 12-year-old Huber Heights girl

A Columbus man faces up to four years in prison who is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old Huber Heights girl.
Seth M. Warrens, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, one count of importuning involving a child younger than 13 and a misdemeanor count of public indecency, according to plea documents.
As part of his plea agreement, he will receive a prison sentence between one and four years. Also, two additional counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 were dismissed.
The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after a girl said that a man identified as Warrens had sexually abused her between December 2021 and July 2022, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
When Warrens is sentenced Nov. 6 he also will be designated a Tier II sex offender. Once he is released, he will be required to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.
About the Author