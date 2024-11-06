Breaking: Republican candidates win all three Ohio Supreme Court races

Columbus man who inappropriately touches 12-year-old Huber Heights girl gets 4 years

A Columbus man who inappropriately touched a 12-year-old Huber Heights girl is headed to prison.

Seth Michael Warrens, 31, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, importuning involving a child younger than 13 and a misdemeanor count of public indecency. It was the maximum sentence under a plea agreement that called for a sentencing range between one and four years. Also, two additional counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13 were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The Huber Heights Police Division opened an investigation after a girl said that a man identified as Warrens had sexually abused her between December 2021 and July 2022, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Warrens also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

