UPDATE: Sheriff releases image; Man tries to entice girl, 13, in Washington Twp.
Convicted Xenia drug dealer faces 40-plus years in prison

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago

A 38-year-old Xenia man convicted Wednesday of dealing drugs now faces more than 40 years in prison when he is sentenced next week.

A Greene County Common Pleas Court jury found Adam Troy Norris II guilty of four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, according to a release from Prosecutor David Hayes.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

Norris was accused of selling methamphetamines four times to a person working with a Greene County drug task force. He was arrested on Feb. 18 and was found with a cellphone linked to the drug transactions along with other drug trafficking evidence, the release stated.

Norris was on parole for prior felony drug trafficking convictions and had just been released from prison two months before his arrest.

He will be sentenced Dec. 14, when Hayes said he faces up to 43 years in prison.

“Drug dealers need to know that when you sell your poison here in Greene County, you will be caught and you will be prosecuted. … It is my hope that Adam Norris will be sent to prison for as long as the law permits,” Hayes said.

