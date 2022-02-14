Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Coroner IDs man shot, killed by Monroe police

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
30 minutes ago

A 35-year-old has been identified as the man fatally shot by officers Friday night in Monroe.

Dustin Booth, a Monroe resident, was transported from the scene of the incident near Ohio 63 and New Garver Road to Atrium Medical Center, where he died.

Warren County Coroner Russell Uptegrove said Booth was shot multiple times.

Police made a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. when Booth, who was a passenger, got out of the vehicle and did not follow officers’ commands, police said. He pulled a handgun from his waistband, and officers shot him according to police.

The “officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy,” police said.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesman Steve Irwin said his office was requested shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI for the investigation.

In Other News
1
Bond set at $200K for Middletown man who allegedly fired at state...
2
Crime drops in Oakwood for 2021; hit-and-runs way up
3
Middletown man arrested for allegedly shooting at trooper’s cruiser...
4
Man wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown
5
Deaths of husband, wife in their 80s under investigation in Greene...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top