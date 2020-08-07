Court buys air-cleaning machines to fight COVID-19 spread

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof, left, and Dr. David Kirschman, president of Aerobiotix, display the Illuvia air re-circulation machine that the courts bought to run during jury trials and hearings. Implementing the air re-circulation machines in courtrooms is one of many precautions the common pleas court has taken to keep jurors, defendants, lawyers and court staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Each unit costs about $5,000, Dankof said, with much of the expense being paid for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, (CARES Act).

“I don’t think we have a tremendous backlog in Montgomery County because we have been pretty thoughtful about it. The judges have been proactive, but there is no question that this technology will allow us to move forward in a much safer fashion, and prospective jurors should feel good about that,” Dankof said.

Explore Coronavirus precautions taken as jury trial takes place in Dayton

The court has also taken other precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Plexiglass surrounds witness stands and other areas of the courtroom, large dockets that once filled the courtroom no longer do so as defendants appear via teleconference or are asked to wait outside for their case to be called, masks are mandated inside and so is social distancing.