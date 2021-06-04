Court records: Man accused of killing 15-year-old said he fired gun into air

Prosecutors replied with their own brief saying that the law enforcement interrogations were proper and not as intense as the defense would suggest.

In his ruling, Dankof said Collins was read his rights and officers never coerced or threatened him in any way.

“While Mr. Collins appeared nervous, he spoke freely with detectives and told them he was given a gun and fired three or four shots up in the air from a car as a warning to a group of people on Catalpa and that no one was supposed to be physically harmed,” the judge wrote in his ruling.

Qua’Lek Shelton, center, who died this week after being shot on Catalpa Drive on Sunday, was a national champion runner. He is pictured here with his relay teammates, at left, Mason Louis and a right, Daishuan Gossett. CONTRIBUTED

The judge also wrote that the detectives’ tactics were legal.

“Mr. Collins also argues the detectives brought up his deceased brother to play on his emotions any loyalty towards his family, thus making it coercive in nature; however, multiple courts have held such tactics do not render a confession involuntary,” the ruling says. “Simply put, there is no evidence before the court indicating Mr. Collins’ will was overborne by any coercion from detectives in this case.”

A final pre-trial hearing date was set for Dec. 29 and a trial date is set for Jan. 10.