Darke County sheriff IDs man wanted in double homicide investigation

State school board pushes back on Ohio legislature’s attempt to strip its power
35 minutes ago

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker has identified a person of interest in a double homicide investigation.

Deputies found a man and woman dead early Friday morning when they responded to a house in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Twp. after two women came in to the sheriff’s office just before 5 a.m. to report the deaths.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The person of interest was identified as 39-year-old Adam Uchuyn, who lives in the house where the double homicide occurred, the sheriff said.

He is believed to have left the area in a white 2022 Chevrolet Equinox with Ohio license plate JDM 8117.

Anyone who has information in the case or the whereabouts of Uchyun is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020.

