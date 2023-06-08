Dayton 18-year-old accused of robbery in ‘crime spree’

The team said it served a search warrant on his address Wednesday, and recovered some of the stolen items, as well as “other key evidence.”

It also said that the team suspects that there are other victims of the “crime spree” that never reported their crimes, and said that further charges are possible. It asked that if anyone else was a victim, to call Dayton police at 937-333-1232.

Ewing was arraigned Thursday on the robbery charges at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and his bail was set at $50,000.

We have reached out to Ewing’s attorney and will update this story with any reply.