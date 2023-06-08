Dayton 18-year-old accused of robbery in ‘crime spree’

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team announced that it has arrested an 18-year-old responsible for a “crime spree.”
In a release, the strike team said that it arrested Naimon Ewing in the 800 block of Burwood Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday.
Ewing has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery. Each count also includes a firearm specification, according to an indictment filed May 31 with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
According to the strike team, Ewing’s charges were committed against people coming to Dayton to sell property. The alleged robberies occurred on April 3, the indictment said.
The team said it served a search warrant on his address Wednesday, and recovered some of the stolen items, as well as “other key evidence.”
It also said that the team suspects that there are other victims of the “crime spree” that never reported their crimes, and said that further charges are possible. It asked that if anyone else was a victim, to call Dayton police at 937-333-1232.
Ewing was arraigned Thursday on the robbery charges at the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, and his bail was set at $50,000.
We have reached out to Ewing’s attorney and will update this story with any reply.
