Dayton Bomb Squad, police investigating suspicious package near City Hall

Dayton Bomb Squad and police crews are investigating a suspicious package in downtown Dayton, according to Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal.
Witnesses in the area reported police crews were on Ludlow Street between West Second and West Third streets as well as near City Hall.
A Dayton Bomb Squad member in a bomb suit came out of City Hall and put something in a truck. A bomb robot is also at the scene.
A photo sent into the Dayton Daily News showed yellow tape outside Courthouse Square.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
