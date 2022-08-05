Dayton company pleads guilty to selling unregistered ‘fogger’ in federal case

“The defendants in this case made claims about the efficacy of their product with no supporting data, putting their customers at risk,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Despite this danger and repeated notices by EPA, the defendants continued their unlawful conduct for years. (Wednesday’s) guilty pleas shows that the Department of Justice will not tolerate such violations of federal law.”

Court documents indicated that since the initial EPA registration of its SaniGuard surface disinfectant spray in 1996 that DEM also sold it as a “total release fogger.”