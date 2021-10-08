Dayton FOP defends officers; Video shows them pull disabled man from car

Dayton police previously said the department was aware of the incident and the professional standards bureau is currently investigating and issued the following statement:

“The investigation will include the review of any policies and training when encountering these situations. Detectives from the Professional Standards Bureau have already interviewed the driver in the video.

We ask the public to please be patient while all of the facts are gathered so we may have a clear understanding of what occurred and why in order to make informed decisions and continue to improve services.”

Caption Terri Owensby, left, helps her brother, Clifford Owensby, out of his vehicle Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Clifford Owensby said he is a paraplegic and Dayton police pulled him out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

They said the results of the investigation will be shared with the public so that residents can make conclusions based on all evidence, the department said. It said that it is committed to transparency and accountability.

A police report from the incident cites misdemeanor obstructing official business and misdemeanor resisting arrest in the crime status information. Owensby has not been charged with either count. He was cited in Dayton Municipal Court with traffic citations child restraint or seat belt and tinted glass.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein also issued a statement Monday afternoon.

“As in any situation where a city employee’s actions are in question, we commit to completing a thorough review to ensure that we are held accountable to the public,” she said. “It is our goal to not only maintain high standards and expectations now, but continuously improve to meet and exceed the future expectations.”