Dayton man accused of claiming to be prince, stealing $800,000 convicted

A 44-year-old Dayton man who reportedly defrauded more than a dozen people out of approximately $800,000 while claiming to be a Ghanaian prince was convicted of federal fraud crimes.

A jury found Daryl Robert Harrison, who is also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, guilty of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and witness tampering, according to the U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the South District of Ohio’s office. He will be sentenced at a later date is facing up to 20 years in prison.

From January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison reportedly stole from victims who thought they were investing in African trucking mining companies.

“Harrison – falsely holding himself out to be a royal prince from the African national of Ghana – told investors he had direct connections with these companies, and that they could expect an investment return of 28 to 33%,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Harrison and his stepfather, Robert Shelly Harrison, are also accused of claiming to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, which sponsored religious services in the Dayton area, southwest Ohio and Parker, Colorado. Some of the victims were members of the congregation, according to a press release.

After receiving investments, Daryl Harrison reportedly withdraw thousands of dollars from the church’s bank accounts. Daryl Harrison and Robert Harrison used the money to rent a house in Colorado and buy luxury vehicles, plane tickets, hotel accommodations and rental cars, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Robert Harrison was previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 5, according to court records.

