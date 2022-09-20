Dayton man accused of claiming to be prince, stealing $800,000 convicted

A jury found Daryl Robert Harrison, who is also known as Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, guilty of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and witness tampering, according to the U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker of the South District of Ohio’s office. He will be sentenced at a later date is facing up to 20 years in prison.

From January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison reportedly stole from victims who thought they were investing in African trucking mining companies.