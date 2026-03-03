Dayton man accused of driving high at time of fatal Washington Twp. crash

The charges stem from the July 10, 2025 death of 23-year-old Nathaniel Charles Hopper of Centerville.

According to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report, at about 10:30 p.m. Hopper was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle north on Paragon Road when he approached the intersection of Ohio 725.

The sheriff’s office said that Hopper was driving at “an excessive rate of speed,” as fast as 85 mph in the 35-mph speed limit zone.

As Hopper continued north of the intersection, a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Famal, pulled out of the parking lot of the Donatos Pizza at 7912 Paragon Road, the crash report said.

According to a statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court, Famal didn’t stop at the sidewalk before pulling onto the road and crashing into the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crashed into the front left corner of the pickup truck, the report said.

Emergency crews found Hopper unresponsive in the road and took him to Miami Valley Hospital South Campus, where he died.

According to the crash report, both drivers tested positive for cannabinoids.

Famal was not in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, and is scheduled to be in court March 9.