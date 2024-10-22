Breaking: Coroner: 6-month-old boy died from infection; Miamisburg investigation ongoing

Dayton man accused of multiple bomb threats pleads guilty

A Dayton man accused of making multiple bomb threats has pleaded guilty.

Paul Gaspure Chirco, 63, is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O’Connell after he pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to seven counts of swatting, seven counts of inducing panic and seven counts of making false alarms, according to plea documents released today.

Chirco is accused of making multiple bomb threats to the RTA bus hub at 4 S. Main St., the Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third St. and the Biltmore Towers senior community at 210 N. Main St.

The RTA hub was evacuated and temporarily closed due to the threats, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Investigators found Chirco at Kettering Health Dayton, where multiple bomb threats were called from in the past few days, according to detectives.

