Dayton man accused of murdering pregnant woman, teen arrested in Cleveland

A Dayton man wanted for allegedly murdering a pregnant woman and a teenage boy has been arrested in Cleveland, Dayton Police announced on social media.

Nicole “Nico” Cunigan Jr., 32, was arrested after he was located by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked him and asked the Ohio State Highway Patrol to stop the vehicle, police said.

The police department thanked the task force and highway patrol as well as the department’s Homicide Unit and the Cleveland U.S. Marshals for locating and apprehending Cunigan.

Cunigan is charged with four counts each of murder and felonious assault and single counts of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improper discharge of a firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Precious Taste, who is the mother of his children, and 16-year-old Deante Johnson, an acquaintance, on May 22 in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road.

Shortly after the shooting Cunigan was in Richmond, Indiana, but the U.S. Marshals in June thought he could have traveled to Cleveland.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

