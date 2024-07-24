Dayton man accused of murdering pregnant woman, teen arrested in Cleveland

The police department thanked the task force and highway patrol as well as the department’s Homicide Unit and the Cleveland U.S. Marshals for locating and apprehending Cunigan.

Today Nicole Cunigan Jr. was arrested in Cleveland. Thanks to the great work by SOFAST, the Dayton Police Department's Homicide Unit, State Highway Patrol, and the Cleveland U.S. Marshals Office for being able to ultimately locate and apprehend Cunigan, who is wanted for murder. pic.twitter.com/3suFI5Y0sp — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 24, 2024

Cunigan is charged with four counts each of murder and felonious assault and single counts of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and improper discharge of a firearm, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Precious Taste, who is the mother of his children, and 16-year-old Deante Johnson, an acquaintance, on May 22 in the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road.

Shortly after the shooting Cunigan was in Richmond, Indiana, but the U.S. Marshals in June thought he could have traveled to Cleveland.