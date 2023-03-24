Dayton man accused of stabbing wife in chest tells police she hurt herself

Krug said his wife attempted to kill herself, and that when he tried to get the knife from her she stabbed herself during the struggle, an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

Detectives were not able to interview Krug’s wife at the hospital until Tuesday because of her injuries. However, she disputed his claim that she tried to kill herself. She told police that she and her husband got into an argument and that he became “extremely angry” before he reportedly “grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the chest,” the affidavit stated.

Krug remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.