Dayton man accused of stabbing wife in chest tells police she hurt herself

41 minutes ago

A Dayton man accused of stabbing his wife in the chest told police she stabbed herself, according to court records.

Richard Lee Krug, 61, was charged Friday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Dayton police and medics were called last Saturday to the 40 block of Vine Street to a report of a possible suicide attempt.

When officers arrived they found an unconscious woman suffering a serious stab wound to the upper left side of her chest. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Krug said his wife attempted to kill herself, and that when he tried to get the knife from her she stabbed herself during the struggle, an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.

Detectives were not able to interview Krug’s wife at the hospital until Tuesday because of her injuries. However, she disputed his claim that she tried to kill herself. She told police that she and her husband got into an argument and that he became “extremely angry” before he reportedly “grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the chest,” the affidavit stated.

Krug remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

