Dayton man accused of taking teen girl to Harrison Twp. motel for sex pleads guilty

A Dayton man faces up to five years in prison for taking a teen girl to a Harrison Twp. motel in April “to have sex with her” instead of giving her a ride home.

John Mfitumukiza Baziromwabo, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to abduction, attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition, according to plea documents.

Baziromwabo took a girl April 26 to the Traveler’s Motel at 2822 N. Dixie Drive “after deceptively stating he was taking her home,” an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

Baziromwabo took the girl to a motel with the intent to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

“The victim fled the motel room and the defendant grabbed her arm, forcing her to stay before she was able to break free and run away,” the document read.

Baziromwabo also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

He is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Aug. 6 sentencing hearing.

