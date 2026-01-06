Dayton man accused of tampering with evidence from New Year’s fatal shooting

D’Erick D. Waller, 26, was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court of one count of tampering with evidence.

The shooting

The charge stems from the early-morning death of Jeffrey Williams, 31, after he was shot at Lounge 43 Avenue at 2339 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

Williams’ shooting was reported to police at 2:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fairport Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a family member of theirs had shown up with a gunshot victim in their vehicle.

Police said the man in the back of the vehicle, later identified as Williams, was taken to Kettering Health Dayton where he died.

Alleged evidence tampering

In an affidavit, investigators said that Waller drove his vehicle to the bar and afterward drove away.

Investigators said that Waller knew his car would be evidence in the shooting investigation and took it from the crime scene anyway.

The vehicle still hasn’t been located, the affidavit said.

According to Montgomery County Jail records, Waller was arrested on different preliminary charges on Jan. 2, and remains in custody.

What happens next?

Waller is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing Jan. 12, according to Dayton Municipal Court records, and in the meantime is being held on a $200,000 bond.