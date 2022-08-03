Dayton man charged in baseball bat attack that leaves man in coma

A Dayton man is accused of beating a man in the head with a baseball bat over the weekend.
Steven Robert Garcia, 33, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned today.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
A woman told police that she ran outside around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Meriline Avenue after she heard screaming and found a man bleeding from his head. The woman said she saw Garcia with a baseball bat, and that the victim told her that Garcia had assaulted him with the ball bat, according to an affidavit.
The woman drove the victim to Miami Valley Hospital.
A detective arrived the next day at the hospital to interview the victim, but he was unconscious in a medically induced coma. Hospital staff said he had to be intubated and sedated because he suffered “serious head injuries requiring multiple surgeries,” the affidavit stated.
Garcia is in the Miami Valley Jail, where he has been held since his Monday arrest by Dayton police.
About the Author