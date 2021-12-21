Hamburger icon
Dayton man charged with murder in Darke County shooting

Eric James Martin. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
Eric James Martin. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
32 minutes ago

A Dayton man accused of shooting a man twice during a fight in Darke County was charged with murder.

A Darke County Common Pleas Court judge set bond at $150,000 for Eric J. Martin on Monday, according to court records. Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 20.

On Sunday around 4:19 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Gettysburg on a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Layton White, 29, of Union City, Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told a detective they saw Martin force his way into a home and get into a fight with a woman who lived there, according to court documents.

“Layton White intervened to try and protect [the woman],” an affidavit read. “Martin went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun. He then shot L. White and even followed the victim further into the street and shot him again.”

Martin then fled the scene, but was found in Troy less than half an hour later, according to the sheriff’s office.

