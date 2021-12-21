Dayton man charged with murder in Darke County shooting

A Darke County Common Pleas Court judge set bond at $150,000 for Eric J. Martin on Monday, according to court records. Martin is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 20.

On Sunday around 4:19 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in Gettysburg on a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Layton White, 29, of Union City, Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene.