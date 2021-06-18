Dayton man convicted of murder in case where car crashed into playground

He said that Campbell had a violent reputation and that the man and his group of associates began stalking him. He said Campbell was parked outside his mom’s house before the shooting and that he had approached him to ask him to stop following him.

“I’m looking at him and he looks over at me and he pulls his gun out,” Barker said.

“I pulled my gun and shot and it happened so fast and I thought I missed.”

Prosecutors during closing argument called Barker’s story “unbelievable.” They said Barker, as part of his self defense claim, had a duty to retreat but instead “ambushed” Campbell.

“He did not have reasonable grounds to believe or an honest belief that he was in danger,” prosecutors said.

They argued that if Campbell was really stalking Barker, and Barker was scared of the man, he wouldn’t have approached him. They also noted that Barker didn’t call police before or after the shooting, instead opting to go back to his home and cook dinner.

A next court date in the case was set for July 2.