Dayton man faces a dozen charges in case involving child sexual assault material

A Dayton man is facing felony charges involving child sexual assault material.

William “Billy” G. Stroud, 55, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance after he was indicted Tuesday by a county grand jury.

Stroud is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

