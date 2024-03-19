Dayton man faces multiple charges in child pornography case

A Dayton man indicted Tuesday is facing multiple charges in a child pornography case.
Christopher Ryan Kilbarger, 35, is scheduled to be arraigned April 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving information that Kilbarger reportedly had child sexual assault material on his Google account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Videos and photos containing child pornography reportedly were found on his cellphone, the prosecutor’s office said.
A warrant was issued for Kilbarger’s arrest.
In Other News
1
Oxford man indicted in Hamilton cat cruelty case; grand jury ignores...
2
Defense claims entrapment in criminal case of Lakota school board...
3
Man named ‘prime suspect’ in fatal Yellow Springs shooting; residents...
4
3rd man faces charges in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru in 2022
5
Dayton man who strangled girlfriend, attacked dog with machete gets 15...
About the Author