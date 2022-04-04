dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man charged in weekend shooting

Andre Labaum Harrington. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

caption arrowCaption
Andre Labaum Harrington. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By
10 minutes ago

A man is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after he reportedly shot another person in Dayton over the weekend, according to court records.

Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive on initials reports of a shooting Saturday.

ExploreAttorneys: Mom and boyfriend were truthful about throwing boy’s body in the Ohio River

A man told officers someone was shot in the hallway of an apartment, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The suspected shooter, Andre L. Harrington, 52, attempted to flee the scene and dropped a .22 rifle in the backyard before police stopped him, according to court documents.

The victim reportedly was shot in the upper right torso and refused to identify the shooter. Another man at the scene identified Harrington as the suspect, read an affidavit.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Woman pleads guilty to sexual battery involving teen
2
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Trotwood shooting
3
Inmate stabbed at Lebanon Correctional Institution, OHSP says
4
Fire investigators looking for Vandalia arson suspect
5
Attorneys: Mom and boyfriend were truthful about throwing boy’s body in...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top