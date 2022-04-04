Dayton man charged in weekend shooting

A man is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after he reportedly shot another person in Dayton over the weekend, according to court records.
Dayton police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive on initials reports of a shooting Saturday.
A man told officers someone was shot in the hallway of an apartment, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The suspected shooter, Andre L. Harrington, 52, attempted to flee the scene and dropped a .22 rifle in the backyard before police stopped him, according to court documents.
The victim reportedly was shot in the upper right torso and refused to identify the shooter. Another man at the scene identified Harrington as the suspect, read an affidavit.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
